Damage at Mountfort Park. Photo / Michael Craig

A “beautiful” Auckland cricket ground has been destroyed after dirt bikers allegedly ripped through Mountfort Park during a game on Saturday.

This is just the latest incident in what Counties Manukau Cricket Association cricket manager Andy Napier told the Herald has been going on for years.

“I struggle to see the motivation, unfortunately it’s just wilful damage, they’re just going out there and intentionally causing harm, because they know it’s something that could impact on others.

“After the weather we’ve had, I think they can aquaplane a little bit across the wicket, and they really just do burnouts and dig the tyres in there.”

While he said this has been an ongoing problem, Napier believes it has ramped up in the last season and said there were reports of players being racially abused in the most recent attack.

“They are being aggressive.

“From a health and safety point of view I have real concerns. When they’re riding their motorbikes through games, so when guys are actually playing a game of cricket and guys are riding their motorbike through the game, weaving in and out through the players. Certainly, when we have kids there playing there at times, playing cricket at Mountfort Park, and the motorbikes go zipping past, it concerns me.”

The park’s oval wicket block was hit over the weekend, and Napier said it may be out of action for five weeks.

“We’ve got a number of other wickets that are being refurbished, and we’ve got other ones that haven’t got irrigation done. We just don’t have the wickets in South Auckland and it’s disappointing because that’s our best one.”

Groundskeeper Vijay Changotra attempts to fix the damage to a cricket wicket at Mountfort Park. Photo / Michael Craig

On one occasion he said they were hosting a representative game, with Counties playing another region, and they had to halt play while riders “zoomed in and out” through players.

Despite being frustrated, Napier said he was also concerned there could be retaliatory actions due to publicising the situation.

“We ask our players not to engage with them because they’ll just come back in the evening and cause damage.

“I can understand the fun of wanting to go there and ride your dirt bike around the place, and there’s ways and means of doing that where it doesn’t impact on other people quite so seriously.”

In a separate incident last week, Napier said copper piping and trophies were stolen from the clubroom.

He confirmed both situations had been reported to police.

Police have been approached for comment.

The club's cricket manager said it could possibly be out of action for five weeks. Photo / Michael Craig















