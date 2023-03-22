The man had been charged with sexually abusing a stepchild and for a huge amount of child exploitation material found by police forensic experts on his devices.

Warning: This article discusses suicide, self-harm, and other mental health problems. If you need help, contact Lifeline on 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP).

A Wellington man who died suddenly while facing child sex abuse charges that were “increasing in seriousness and volume” had earlier told police he wanted to take his own life and had been referred to a mental health crisis team.

However while he was under “significant pressure” in the lead-up to his death, there was nothing to alert authorities to what he was planning to do.

The full details the man’s death have been outlined in formal findings by Coroner Ian Telford, released to the Herald.

The man cannot be identified due to a permanent suppression order granted by the Coroner at the request of his family.

The man in his 40s was found dead in Wellington the day before he was due to appear in the District Court in 2020.

Police attended and ascertained no one else was involved in the incident and referred the death to the Coroner.

Last month Coroner Telford ruled the death was a suicide and explained what had happened in his life in the lead-up to his fatal actions.

He moved to New Zealand several years earlier with his wife and stepchildren.

In 2019 a stepdaughter made an allegation that the man had sexually abused her, resulting in police and Oranga Tamariki being notified.

He denied the allegations but police arrested and charged him.

After his first court appearance, he was granted bail - on the condition he resided away from the family home.

The man was arrested and charged after his stepdaughter disclosed sexual abuse.

The next day police went to speak with him and “discovered self-harm notes written on a notepad”.

A face-to-face meeting was held with the man at the police station later that day to “address” concerns he would hurt himself.

“(The man) confirmed it was his note, which he wrote prior to being charged,” Coroner Telford’s findings said.

“He said he was not going to harm himself and that the note writing was a coping technique that a psychologist (overseas) had advised him to use.

“At the time of writing the note (he) reported that he felt like self-harming but talked about his biological daughter as a reason not to.”

During the meeting, police made a phone referral for the man to the local mental health services crisis team.

He spoke with a doctor on the phone but declined any assistance.

He was given advice by the GP and police on how to access support if he was feeling suicidal.

Two weeks later further charges were laid against the man.

Coroner Telford said he had read the police summary of facts relating to “multiple instances of child sexual assault”.

“It makes harrowing reading,” said.

Police continued investigating the man and seized his electronic devices which were examined by the digital forensic team.

In early 2020 a third tranche of charges was filed in relation to child exploitation material allegedly found on the man’s devices.

Police digital forensic specialists found a large amount of child exploitation material on the man's devices.

The forensic unit later told the Coroner they had recovered “a large volume of objectionable material”.

“The material had previously been deleted and was recovered using forensic processes,” said Coroner Telford.

“I do not propose to provide details of this material in these findings. It is enough to say that the descriptions of this material correlates to the most serious offending in this category, including extreme forms of child exploitation.

“In summary, (the man) was facing multiple charges in relation to alleged sexual offending against his stepdaughter between the ages of six and twelve.

“In addition, he was also facing charges in respect of possessing objectionable material relating to - amongst other things - child exploitation.

“By any estimation, the charges were extremely serious in nature and all these offences carried significant maximum imprisonment sentences.”

Coroner Telford noted the man had denied all of the alleged offending.

However, he said the prosecution would have put him under “significant pressure” and was “directly relevant” to his suicide.

“(It) occurred in the context of him being a suspect in a criminal investigation … this type of offending is arguably perceived as one of the most serious and repugnant to our society.

“People who commit these types of crimes are typically vilified by that same society; family and friends are often vilified by association.”

The man died a day before he was due in court on a raft of child sex abuse charges.

Coroner Telford said that was further evidenced by an email the man sent his family before he died.

“I have been ostracised, excommunicated, evicted, pushed out of society … and all of that because I am charged, not even convicted,” he wrote.

“No one cares that I have not yet had the chance to defend myself. I have already been tied to the stake and the fires have been lit.

“It isn’t the situation that hurts me so, it is the pain and suffering that it causes … I stand around and watch as those around me are constantly tortured because of me … a kind person would not allow others to suffer because of them.”

Coroner Telford said it was outside his jurisdiction and ability to find whether the man committed the crimes.

“However, regardless of his culpability, there is little doubt he would have been under the most considerable emotional strain,” he said.

“In the leadup to his death, (he) was facing charges which were seemingly increasing in seriousness and volume.

“I infer that the cumulative pressure of the situation eventually overwhelmed (him) and he could not see another alternative to the path he eventually took.”

Coroner Telford said other matters that would have exacerbated the situation was the fact the man was living alone, he was not working and he was not able to have any contact with his immediate family which would have likely made him feel “isolated”.

He said while the man discussed self-harm at the start of the police investigation there were no other recorded incidents.

“However, this does not mean that (he) was not suffering from acute distress,” the Coroner reasoned.

“In fact, I find that on balance, he most probably was – over a prolonged period of time.”

The afternoon before died the man sent a “goodbye” email to his family in which he shared “some insights into his life”, left messages for certain people and referred to the charges and the distress they had caused.

“He talks about ‘removing [himself] from the situation’ and … concludes by sharing some requests and final instructions in relation to his possessions and funeral,” said the Coroner.

The man sent a "goodbye" email the afternoon before he died. His estranged wife contacted police as soon as she saw it.

When she received the email his estranged wife called the police.

Just before he committed suicide the man also called 111 and in “cryptic” wording, giving details of where he could be found after his death.

When he was located several notes were found with him, one saying “do not resus (sic), organ donor” and his blood type. Another listed contact details for the key people in his life.

Coroner Telford concluded the man’s actions were “meticulously planned and firmly intentional”.

“(He) knew the probable consequences of his actions and that the evidence in its totality supports a ruling of suicide.

The man’s wife - who separated from him soon after he was charged - asked the Coroner to suppress the names of his family saying they had experienced “severe trauma” as a result of the investigation and the suicide.

“I was particularly concerned and saddened to learn that some of the children of the family have experienced extreme distress as a result of this terrible situation,” said the Coroner.

“I accept the submissions of (the wife) that she and the wider family could be adversely exposed to comment or enquiry on these distressing events if no protections are in place.

“I also accept the submissions … that their loss, and the ensuing investigation and inquiry, have been a deeply traumatic experience for them … and it is my view that all steps should be taken to minimise further suffering where at all possible.

“I do not consider that there is great public interest in knowledge of the identities of the deceased and his family.”

