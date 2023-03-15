Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Dire Strait: Worst month of Interislander Cook Strait ferry cancellations in past year revealed

Georgina Campbell
By
4 mins to read
The Interislander Cook Strait ferries are reaching the end of their working life, and two new ferries are being built to replace them. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Interislander Cook Strait ferries are reaching the end of their working life, and two new ferries are being built to replace them. Video / Mark Mitchell

Dire Strait is an investigative series on how our inter-island ferries came to be in such a state of disrepair - and how the situation can be fixed.

One in five Interislander sailings were cancelled

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand