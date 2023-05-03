The Kaitaki ferry narrowly avoided disaster when it lost all power with 864 people on board and started drifting towards Wellington’s south coast. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Kaitaki ferry narrowly avoided disaster when it lost all power with 864 people on board and started drifting towards Wellington’s south coast. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission [TAIC] has found an urgent safety issue relevant to the wider shipping sector in its probe of the Kaitaki ferry’s mayday call.

The Interislander ferry narrowly avoided disaster when it lost all power with 864 people on board and started drifting towards Wellington’s south coast on January 28.

It has been confirmed TAIC will release a short preliminary report on Friday, during what are still the early stages of its investigation, because one aspect of the incident requires the urgent attention of the sector.

The full investigation could take 18 months to complete, or even longer.

Wellington resident Andrew McDouall, who was on the ferry at the time of the mayday call, has previously written to TAIC to express his dismay over the 18-month investigation time.

“I regard 18 months as ‘beyond belief’ unless TAIC has fallen into some bureaucratic muddle as much of the public service.”

McDouall accepted there was a process to be undertaken, including reviews and right of reply, but questioned why this couldn’t be fast-tracked so more timely recommendations could be made to improve public safety.

“This is particularly time sensitive when the Interislander are in the process of building two new vessels and recommendations may be able to be incorporated into the design and operational plan of those vessels.”

In response to McDouall’s concerns about the length of TAIC’s investigation, the commission’s chief executive Martin Sawyers said urgent recommendations could be made during the inquiry if a pressing safety issue was identified.

“So that immediate action can be taken and it is not necessary to wait for the full inquiry process to be completed before that recommendation is made.”

TAIC opens an inquiry like the one into the Kaitaki when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.

Maritime New Zealand is also undertaking its own investigation into the incident as well as an audit of Interislander and its vessels.

KiwiRail is also undertaking an internal investigation.











