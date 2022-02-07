Alistair Harlow, 61, is one of 11 men charged in relation to historical alleged offending at Dilworth School. Photo / Alex Burton

A man involved in Dilworth School's former Scouts group has admitted to sexual abuse against boys during the 1980s and 1990s.

Alister Grant Harlow is one of 11 men charged in relation to historical sexual abuse at the school under the police's Operation Beverley, in which more than 150 former students have come forward.

Harlow, 61, appeared at Auckland District Court this morning for arraignment.

He pleaded guilty to three representative charges.

He admitted to indecent assault against a boy aged between 12 and 16 years old between January 1, 1987, and September 1, 1988.

He also admitted to a charge of attempted sexual violation between January 1, 1987, and September 5, 1991.

He entered a guilty plea to indecent assault between January 1, 1990, and September 5, 1991.

He will be sentenced on April 1.

He stood quietly in the dock, moving his hands in front and behind of his back, showing no emotion.

Harlow was associate housemaster of Erin house at the time of the alleged offending.

The Hillsborough man was more recently involved with the Pūkorokoro Miranda Shorebird Centre before he voluntarily stood down.

He spent hours volunteering behind the till on weekends and preparing the trust's applications for funding.

"He's been involved in the trust, probably for over 20 years, and his contribution has been immense ... he's been very very effective in his role," the centre manager Keith Woodley told the Herald at the time of Harlow's charges being laid.

The centre didn't have any complaints about Harlow during his time there.

Harlow had also been heavily involved in the infrastructure training industry. He was the executive director of the New Zealand Roadmarkers Federation, which represents the country's roadmarkers and provides information and training for the industry, until resigning suddenly on September 25.

According to Dilworth's staff records, Harlow was an assistant housemaster of Erin house in 1985 and 1986 before becoming the associate housemaster between 1987 and 1992. He was then the assistant housemaster of the junior campus' Gibson House in 1993 and 1994.

Although 11 former staff members - including tutors, house and scoutmasters and a priest - have been charged as part of the inquiry, the Herald revealed in December that the real number of people who allegedly abused students is far higher, and many were pupils themselves.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber said there have been 14 allegations of "student on student" offending reported as part of the investigation, which is known as Operation Beverly.

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Binning and Amy Wiggins.

