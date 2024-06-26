Prime Minister Christopher Luxon responded to questions about the effects of extreme weather on the East Coast. Video / Mark Mitchell

A long-standing Wairoa contracting team has lost three diggers in trying to open the Wairoa River bar before the storm which flooded lower reaches of the town on Wednesday.

The machinery belonged to Pryde Contracting, which was established in 1980, and the loss of the machinery on Tuesday was confirmed by company representatives as the flooding eased 24 hours later, but with the town and some other parts of Hawke’s Bay anxiously waiting ahead of another high tide at about 9pm.

The company was taking the pragmatic approach, Sam Pryde saying it was “only machinery” in comparison with the lives of three East Coast fishermen at sea, confirmed when their bodies were found overnight on the Mahia Peninsula coastline.

A Hawke’s Bay Regional Council spokesperson said arrangements had been in place to work on opening the river mouth to give the swollen river a passage to the sea, and to return on Wednesday.