Susan Mowat claims she was unfairly dismissed from Christchurch Boys’ High School after resigning in 2019.
Mowat alleges a deteriorating relationship with headmaster Nic Hill, being blamed for incidents she wasn’t involved in.
The Employment Relations Authority continues today with Mowat speaking about ‘defecation’ incidents.
A former Christchurch Boys’ High School teacher has told the Employment Relations Authority she believes headmaster Nic Hill “left faeces” at her property eight times in “retaliation” for her raising concerns about him with the board and police.
Susan Mowat revealed today that someone “defecated” at her Christchurch property repeatedly, leaving a “most disgusting” scene on her driveway.
She said the first incident came soon after she spoke to Christchurch Boys’ High School’s (CBHS) board and police about “serious safety concerns” relating to Hill.
Because of the timing, she suspected Hill was behind the defecation.
She told him that “the timing meant that this is looking like this could be Nic”.
“He said ‘no, no it will be [another CBHS] department’ and I said ‘why do you think they would come and poo on my driveway?’ It is the most disgusting thing to pick up.
“He said ‘there is conflict between them and Nic … to set Nic up, to make it look like Nic because of the conflict already existing between you and Nic.”
Lodge also grilled Mowat about a series of anonymous letters were disseminated about Hill.
Over 18 months, a series of typed letters – in handwritten envelopes sent through the post – were received by the school’s board of trustees, all making allegations about Hill and how he was running the school.
The school hired a barrister to investigate who had sent the letters.
Her findings were inconclusive.
Yesterday Mowat told the ERA she felt she had been blamed for the letters. She repeatedly and vehemently maintained she had nothing to do with them.
Today, Lodge said, while the barrister could not conclude Mowat physically wrote the letters, they contained information that could only have come from her.
“(She) found that you were the source of much of the content… against the background of you being told repeatedly over 2018 not to spread misinformation, not to fuel negative community feeling… the investigation found the letters could be considered bullying and the information could have come from you,” she said.
Mowat became emotional as she defended herself again.
“I’m sorry if I sound like a broken record, but I am not one of the letter writers and I have no involvement in any of them,” she said.
The hearing continues.
Mowat and CBHS will call a number of witnesses to support their case.
It is understood Hill will not give evidence. Board chair Michael Singleton is attending.
