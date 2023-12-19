Angela McLaren (left) talks with Shilpa Wilson from Diamonds in the Rough, a charitable trust that helps young solo mums, giving them a space to connect and help with any troubles they are experiencing. Photo / Greg Bowker

The Herald is profiling 12 charities awarded $12,000 each from Auckland Airport’s Twelve Days of Christmas campaign. Each grant is made up of $10,000 donated by generous travellers who placed unwanted currency into money boxes dotted around the airport’s terminals in 2023 and, as a cherry on top, Auckland Airport has given each charity an additional $2000.

Shilpa Wilson knows exactly why her charitable trust working with teenage mums in South Auckland is named Diamonds in the Rough.

“Diamonds are formed under extreme pressure and very often you can’t see the diamond at first. It looks like a piece of coal but, after a rigorous polishing and through a lot of cutting, the diamond is revealed,” she says.

“This is a lot like the young mums we work with. Society often judges teenage mums. But they have a deeper story and, when they come alongside us and work through the hard stuff, the diamond emerges and they are strong, resilient and beautiful.”

Wilson started uncovering those stories six years ago after a near-death experience, that left her questioning her purpose. She was then a registered psychologist specialising in trauma and youth work.

“I was introduced to a 14-year-old solo mum and, having my eyes opened to her needs, I was inspired to run a free workshop to let every young mother know that, regardless of having a baby at a young age, they are loved and cared for and can still pursue their dreams.”

Shilpa Wilson from Diamonds in the Rough checks in with a group of young solo mums. Photo / Greg Bowker

Six young mothers attended the first workshop in Ōtara in 2017. She didn’t know it would grow to become a nationwide charity that has helped as many as 500 young mums at weekly connect groups, education workshops and through a Facebook community.

“Our community of teenage or young mothers in South Auckland are extremely vulnerable and a huge proportion have significant mental health challenges,” she says.

“Deep intergenerational cycles of trauma, poverty and addiction can be barriers to them living their lives to the full.”

Diamonds in the Rough gives them opportunities to connect with other mums and foster healthy relationships. These include weekly activities such as cooking, crafts and fitness and workshops on topics around managing mental health, anxiety, body image, post-partum depression, birth trauma, and attachment with their baby with one-on-one and group coaching.

“Sometimes we make a big deal and organise photo shoots or pamper sessions with facials, hair, nails or make-up,” Wilson says.

All sessions include food, babysitting and transport support.

“Our focus is to provide a space of safety, connection and belonging without judgment. We journey alongside our young mothers for as long as it takes to support their overall growth and development and to guide them out of harmful cycles and towards healing and purpose.

“We are like a bridge. We meet people where they are at and help them take their next steps.”

Diamonds in the Rough is a charitable trust that helps young solo mums, giving them a space to connect and help with any troubles they are experiencing. Photo / Greg Bowker

Thanks to the Auckland Airport Twelve Days of Christmas campaign, Diamonds in the Rough has been given $10,000 from the donations of travellers who put their spare foreign currency into moneyboxes around the terminals this year. As a cherry on the top, Auckland Airport has topped this up with an extra $2000.

Airport chief corporate services officer Melanie Dooney says the $12,000 grant will be used to support Diamonds in the Rough with launching its Te Whare Tapa Whā project, customised for young mums with a holistic approach to wellbeing focusing on taha tinana (physical health), tahu wairua (spiritual health), taha whānau (family health) and taha hinengaro (mental health).

“We are so pleased the money can support the work of Diamonds in the Rough to improve the mental health outcomes of young mothers, which will in turn improve the outcomes of our babies, children and families.”

Wilson says the money will help the trust pay qualified professionals such as health and life coaches, personal trainers and art therapists in the weekly workshops.

“And at the end of each term, we’ll be able to host a celebration and awards-style event and recognise the work our mums have done.

“Our mamas are raising the next generation and need all the help and support they can get to break the cycle.

“The great thing is, when feel they have built themselves up, they usually want to help other young mums on their journey and they start training to become volunteers (community support mamas) on our programme.”