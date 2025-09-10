Advertisement
Dezi Freeman manhunt: The risks, reach and rise of the sovereign citizen movement - The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

University of Otago associate professor Stephen Young is with us to discuss these fringe groups, and how we might deal with them in future.

In Australia, the massive manhunt continues for suspected cop killer Dezi Freeman in rural Victoria.

Officers had gone to his remote property in Porepunkah with a search warrant – but were met with gunfire. Two officers died at the scene.

Hundreds of officers are looking for the so-called “sovereign citizen”

