'Devastated' by former Dunedin colleague's crash death

The ute was towing a caravan when it rolled near Omarama. Photo / Kayla Hodge

A Dunedin man killed in a crash near Omarama last week has been remembered as a "kind and caring" colleague.

Gary Wayne Phillips, 65, died when his ute, which was towing a caravan, rolled on State Highway 8 on Thursday.

Phillips worked at the Otago Regional Council until 2019.

Council chief executive Sarah Gardner said he was a caring and kind person who was respected and valued by colleagues.

"He worked on important projects for the protection of our communities during his time in engineering, particularly on the Contour Channel in West Taieri.

"We were devastated to learn about Gary's passing, and our greatest sympathies go to his family."

Emergency services were called to the crash scene about 12.30pm. No other vehicles were involved.

Police confirmed at the time that a person had been killed in the crash and another had sustained moderate injuries.