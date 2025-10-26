Police say the Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd has been blocked and detours are in place. Photo / Bevan Conley

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Detours on Otago’s Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd after caravan collision, State Highway One blocked

Police say the Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd has been blocked and detours are in place. Photo / Bevan Conley

A section of State Highway 1 in Otago is blocked after a car and another vehicle towing a caravan crashed into each other this morning.

Police say the Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd has been blocked and detours are in place.

One person was seriously injured and another was left with moderate injuries, a Hato Hone St John spokeswoman told the Herald. Both were taken to Dunedin Hospital.