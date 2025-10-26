Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Detours on Otago’s Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd after caravan collision, State Highway One blocked

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Police say the Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd has been blocked and detours are in place. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police say the Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd has been blocked and detours are in place. Photo / Bevan Conley

A section of State Highway 1 in Otago is blocked after a car and another vehicle towing a caravan crashed into each other this morning.

Police say the Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd has been blocked and detours are in place.

One person was seriously injured and another was left with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save