CCTV video showed a woman dragged by the hair by a man into a car in Ngaruawahia. Video / Supplied





Details of the violent kidnapping of a woman dragged from a bottle store by her hair can finally be revealed, including the name of her attacker.

Raniera Tengouingou Te Kira Turner’s minutes-long attack on the woman caught the ire of the public after the April 8 assault was caught on CCTV from in, and outside, the Bottle-O liquor store in Ngāruawāhia.

Turner, 28, who lives in nearby Taupiri, yesterday admitted kidnapping, which has a maximum 14-year jail term, and a reduced charge of male assaults female before Judge Paul Mabey KC in the Hamilton District Court.

The footage showed Turner dragged the woman by her hair from inside the bottle shop to an awaiting car, but the full extent of the assault remained unknown.

However, court documents granted to NZME yesterday reveal how the pair, described as “intimate partners”, took two boxes of Long White vodka drinks and a bottle of Nitro to an associate’s emergency accommodation about 6pm.

An hour later, the couple and two men left in their white Honda Civic and arrived in Ngāruawāhia about 8.40pm.

The woman can be seen getting out of the car in a “heightened emotional state”, followed shortly after by Turner.

She went into the bottle store and asked, “can you guys help me?”, retreating further into the store when Turner walked in.

She then said “Are you going to hurt me in the store when everyone is watching?”.

Turner responded by punching her to the body with such force that she ended up on the floor. He then tried to pick her up, and instead grabbed her hair and dragged her through the store to the car.

The woman tried to resist, saying “get off me” and “I don’t want to get in the car”, but Turner continued dragging her across the concrete footpath.

He then opened the back passenger door while still holding her by the hair. They fought over the door before Turner opened it with such force that it hit her in the face.

Turner dragged her around and kneed her twice to the head before manhandling her into the back of the car, which immediately sped off.

Police saw the victim several days later with a black eye, split lip and “injuries consistent with an assault”.

Judge Mabey convicted Turner and remanded him in custody for sentencing next month.

His lawyer, Charles Bean, said Turner was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he assaulted the woman and asked for associated reports to be prepared for sentencing.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for eight years and been a journalist for 19.