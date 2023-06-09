Brian Tamaki is running for Parliament and was speaking at a political meeting when he made the comments. Photo / George Heard

Brian Tamaki has been called out on social media for his claims The Warehouse is selling puberty blockers on the shelves in New Zealand.

He was speaking at a Freedoms New Zealand event at the Silverstream Retreat in Upper Hutt when he made the comments.

A livestream of the speech shows Tamaki saying the “transgender agenda must be stopped”.

He called it the ”most dangerous, political, radical movement to actually desocialise, deconstruct us socially, and basically cause our country to lose generations of kids to pure perversion”.

“We will legislate against the whole gay pride movement, who have now infiltrated the politics of this country, they’ve infiltrated the police force, they’ve infiltrated businesses, they’ve infiltrated our banks, they’ve infiltrated our companies, to the point now that The Warehouse is actually selling puberty blockers on the shelves,” he claimed.

“I feel a protest coming on. We need to go to every Warehouse in this country or stop buying their products or do a total, what do they call it? Boycott. Boycott Warehouse.

“The transgender agenda must be stopped. We will legislate against the whole gay/pride movement”



Brian Tamaki last night declaring war on the LGBTQ+ community, going on to claim The Warehouse is “selling puberty blockers on the shelves” and calling for a boycott. pic.twitter.com/R9dQsHgUUb — Kelvin Morgan 🇳🇿 (@kelvin_morganNZ) June 8, 2023

“The state of New Zealanders, they probably won’t come out. That’s why the country’s like this, cause you let it happen. You’ve got to stop and help us, please. Please, save our nation.”

Twitter user Kelvin Morgan posted a clip of the speech to social media, referring to it as a “hate campaign” and saying Tamaki was “declaring war on the LGBTQ+ community”.

The Warehouse NZ responded to the tweet with disbelief.

“Really??” read The Warehouse’s response.

“Sorry everyone, there are no prescription medicines sold at The Warehouse! Stop spreading your awful disinformation Brian, hate has no place in New Zealand. Xoxo The Warehouse.”

The tweet was signed off with a rainbow emoji.

The Warehouse responds to Brian Tamaki’s hate campaign against them in which he called for a boycott after falsely claiming the retailer was “selling puberty blockers on the shelves” during his speech at a Freedoms NZ public meeting held in Hutt Valley on Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/q2p41msehj — Kelvin Morgan 🇳🇿 (@kelvin_morganNZ) June 9, 2023

A Warehouse spokeswoman said they were aware of Tamaki’s comments and had made their response. She confirmed they were not selling puberty blockers.

Tamaki has been contacted for comment.

Tamaki announced earlier this year he planned to run for Parliament as the leader of the Freedoms New Zealand party.

The party brings together Vision NZ, the New Nation Party and the Outdoors and Freedom Party.

Anti-vaccination campaigner Sue Grey was announced as party co-leader.

Tamaki’s comments at the meeting about a protest also earned chuckles from those gathered.

In recent years Tamaki has spearheaded multiple protests relating to Covid 19 mandates made by the government, as well as protests on LGBT matters.

Most recently, Tamaki led a rally in Auckland criticising sex education in schools, and trans athletes.

About 500 Destiny supporters showed up to the rally, holding signs which say “Let our kids be kids” and “We represent fed-up families”.

The rally was held as British activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, known as Posie Parker, sought shelter at Auckland Central Police Station after her Let Women Speak event was derailed by a counter-protest.















