Several members of the public can be seen stopping and filming the back and forth.

Pro-Palestinian supporters outside the TVNZ building Hobson Street central Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Pro-Israeli supporters outside the TVNZ building Hobson Street central Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

A reporter at the scene says both sides appear quite hostile towards each other with a lot of shouting, but the protest has remained fairly tame.

About 15 police are standing on the sidewalk opposite TVNZ on Victoria St West in front of pro-Palestinian protesters.

Twenty or so police officers are positioned on the TVNZ-side in front of Tamaki and the pro-Israel supporters.

A lot of cars are driving past beeping, the reporter said. There is constant shouting from the pro-Palestinian supporters.

Pro-Israel protesters are now crossing the road, blocking Victoria St West.

“They’re just standing in the middle of the road shouting at each other.

“One bikie is now revving his motorcycle in the middle of the road, setting off multiple car alarms parked in SkyCity.”

Two more motorcyclists have attempted to enter Victoria St West but were turned away by police and told to leave.

Protesters have now returned to their respective sides.

Police are guarding the stairs to TVNZ as protesters gather on the corner of Hobson St and Victoria St West.

Pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian supporters clash outside the TVNZ building Hobson Street central Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Earlier today, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said today “we remember the monstrous, brutal and horrific attack on Israel by Hamas where 1200 Israelis were killed – the greatest loss of Jewish life since World War II, where 251 hostages were taken, and reprehensibly one year on, the hostages are still being held by Hamas in Gaza”.

He said New Zealand called for the hostages’ unconditional and immediate release.

The Hamas terrorist attacks had set in motion an unacceptable spate of violence in the Middle East, Luxon said.

“It has caused human suffering and impacted innocent civilians on a huge scale and an escalating conflict in the Middle East is just not what the world needs.

”The continued loss of life is really appalling, and the violence must end. There is simply no military action that will reduce regional tensions and conflict – peace will only come from diplomacy and negotiation – and ultimately a two-state solution enabling Palestinians and Israelis to live together in dignity and peace.”

New Zealand continued to call for a ceasefire, for restraint and for de-escalation, “not for retaliation and reprisal”, Luxon said.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.