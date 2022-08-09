Local Government council member Lan Pham says there are far fewer candidates than spaces on councils and community boards. Photo / Star News, File

Local Government council member Lan Pham says there are far fewer candidates than spaces on councils and community boards. Photo / Star News, File

By Tessa Guest of RNZ

Local Government New Zealand is making a final plea for council candidates for this year's local body elections in what its is calling an "SOS for local democracy".

A considerable number of council seats across the country have no candidates, with only three days left before nominations close.

Canterbury regional councillor and Local Government New Zealand national council member Lan Pham said the call was out to everyone to consider putting their hands up.

"We have about three and a half days until nominations close, and we know that we have far less candidates who have put their names forward, than we actually have spaces on our councils and community boards."

The last local body elections in 2019 saw the lowest number of nominations ever recorded and this election could have even fewer.

Pham said the pressure of major reforms and increased abuse towards councillors were likely to be putting people off, as well as tall poppy syndrome.

"I think it just comes back to the Kiwi way. We don't want to put ourselves forward... but now is such a crucial time across all communities."

Hastings District councillor Bayden Barber of Ngāti Kahungunu has been on the phone all week, trying to encourage other Māori to run.

He's been working for the last 18 months to educate people about running for council, but despite his efforts, nominations are looking thin.

"It is a bit of a worry, I mean it's the first time we've had Māori wards in local government and they need to be successful. We need to have good candidates standing and making a difference when they get on to council," he said.

Deputy mayor of Nelson City Council Judene Edgar thought people were playing ward "chicken", waiting until the last minute to nominate themselves.

But while she was hoping for a boost in candidates come Friday, she still expected a worryingly low selection.

Nelson deputy mayor Judene Edgar fears women's representation will plummet in current trends. Photo / Supplied, File

"I don't think we'll have healthy numbers. I think we'll have an increasing number of areas where people will come in unopposed and I think we'll have less selection than ever before."

Edgar was most worried representation of women would plummet, with a recent report showing half of councillors had received gender-based discrimination.

Of the current councillors, 41 per cent are women, and only 14 per cent are under the age of 40.

Nominations for local body elections close at midday on Friday, and voting will take place from September 16 to October 8.