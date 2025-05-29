When asked earlier this year, C&R president David Hay would not confirm that Simpson had left.

But Hay has now told RNZ that Simpson resigned 18 months ago, but the group had not updated its website until recently.

He said Simpson’s reason for leaving the party was to be a part of Mayor Wayne Brown’s proposed Entrust review working group.

Every three years, an election is held to select five trustees for Entrust, the majority shareholder of lines company Vector.

C&R has controlled the Entrust board for the past 30 years.

In 2024, around 9.39%, just 30,342 of eligible households in Auckland, voted in the Entrust elections.

Hay said he also understood there was tension between Brown and C&R because the party supported Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck when she competed against Brown in the Auckland mayoral race in 2019.

Beck dropped out before voting began, however her name was still listed on the ballot.

He said C&R has been accepting candidate nominations for an Ōrākei ward councillor, a position currently held by Simpson, and for an Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa councillor ahead of the local body elections later this year.

The Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa ward has two councillors. C&R’s Christine Fletcher and City Vision’s Julie Fairey were elected to the roles in 2019.

Hay said C&R would announce their candidate selections soon.

Since news that Simpson was considering running for mayor of Auckland broke in January, she has not confirmed whether she would challenge Brown for the job.

She earlier told RNZ she would advise the public of her decision by the end of May at the latest.

Simpson has been approached for comment.

