Michael Corrigan subjected the victim to multiple physical and sexual assaults and has now been jailed for seven years. Photo / 123rf

WARNING: This story details sexual violence offending and may be upsetting.

A man who subjected a woman to belittling and degrading sexual violence did so to ensure he carried out as much physical and personal harm possible, a judge has said.

In the Hamilton District Court, Judge Kim Saunders also didn’t buy Michael Corrigan’s reasoning that he wasn’t “in the right head space at the time”. He instead made the victim feel as though it was all her fault.

“The fault lies with you and you alone and you know that,” Judge Saunders told him.

The court heard Corrigan, aged in his 40s, went to the victim’s home and began banging on her door to let him in.

The victim, who was known to Corrigan, didn’t want to but he managed to push his way inside.

He then forced the woman onto the couch and strangled her, using two hands around her throat, squeezing to the point that she couldn’t breathe.

Corrigan let her go but then started pacing around the room and throwing property around.

He started using illicit drugs and telling the victim that it was his house and that she was his property, and that she couldn’t leave.

There were more assaults and another strangulation before he sexually violated her and forced her to perform “degrading” acts on him, as she became more scared for her safety.

Corrigan then forced her to transfer him money before leaving, but he returned shortly afterward to carry on with the horrific assaults, including rape.

“You knew she wasn’t consenting but did it anyway,” Judge Saunders said.

“You belittled her, telling her no one wanted her, she was a whore, and assaulted her before demanding money and leaving.”

Corrigan’s lawyer, James Gurnick, said his client was remorseful and had written the victim a letter.

“He acknowledges how difficult it must have been for her and the controlling behaviour he was involved in.”

Corrigan was keen to tackle his addiction issues and Gurnick urged the judge to hand down a 20 per cent discount for his client’s guilty pleas as it prevented the victim from having to give evidence at trial.

Gurnick sought a total of 45 per cent in discounts, also taking into account remorse and the Section 27 cultural report.

Crown prosecutor Danielle Young agreed there were some matters in the report that appeared to have some bearing on Corrigan’s offending.

However, the difficulty was all of the issues were self-reported and couldn’t be corroborated so she asked Judge Saunders to be “cautious” about how she applied the report.

Young also urged caution when considering a discount for his guilty plea which only came two years after he was charged.

Judge Saunders said Corrigan blamed methamphetamine and cannabis use, as well as him not “being in the right headspace” at the time.

However, he was remorseful and seemed to have “some insight” into his actions and wanted to take part in restorative justice which was unsurprisingly turned down by the victim.

She said the victim, in her statement, gave an “honest, brave and compelling account” of the situation including the offender’s dominance, isolation, and control of her.

“I don’t know how much of this you will accept, but you made her feel as though she was to blame for what you did to her.

“The fault lies with you and you alone and you know that,” Judge Saunders told him, adding that the sexual and physical violence was calculated to “cause as much physical and personal harm as possible”.

“You essentially offended until you had had enough ... and strangled her twice to ... exacerbate that sense of fear.”

He had been jailed in 2016 on charges of kidnapping, stupifying, indecent assault, and drug charges, which the Crown also urged be taken into account.

After taking an overall starting point of 10 years and nine months, Judge Saunders issued a total of 30 per cent in discounts coming to an end term of seven years’ jail on representative charges of strangulation, unlawful sexual connection, and one charge of rape.