Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Design for Living: Birmingham's radical transport plan

3 minutes to read
Birmingham city centre: It needs work, but they've started. Photo / Getty Images

Birmingham city centre: It needs work, but they've started. Photo / Getty Images

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

Heard this one before? In the 1960s, the city was redesigned to make it as car-friendly as possible. New motorways, tram tracks ripped out and car parking everywhere. They proudly called it Motorway City, a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.