A concept design for a new wharf to replace the 134-year-old one in Akaroa has been approved.

The design was approved by the Christchurch City Council.

It will see the wharf rebuilt in the same position and the same length as the existing wharf, using a mix of timber decking and concrete piles.

Some material may be incorporated into the new structure for items such as seating and railing.

Following a tender process, detailed design work will begin.

Demolition of the existing structure and construction of the new wharf is expected to start in 2024 with a target completion date of June 30 2025.

$19.1 million in funding for the project has been included in the council's Long Term Plan 2021-31.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said it is wonderful to have a plan approved and for the next stages of work to get under way.

"Community and stakeholder input into the concept design has been extensive and valuable and the end result is a structure that retains the iconic setting, look and feel of the existing wharf.

"The wharf is an integral part of the coastal landscape and identity of Akaroa township and retaining that has been uppermost in people's minds as this concept design has been developed," she said.

She said they will continue to work closely with Ōnuku Rūnanga and Heritage New Zealand to integrate the story of the wharf and its location into the new structure.

Council staff are continuing to work with commercial operators on temporary access during the construction period.

To keep up to date on the project, visit the webpage.