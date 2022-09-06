Tukino skifield as seen about 9.45am on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

The Desert Rd has reopened after being closed overnight, but the Mt Ruapehu skifields remain shut due to high winds.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in an advisory at 9.40pm on Monday that State Highway 1 was closed between Rangipo and Waiouru, but that was lifted at 11.10am on Tuesday.

The Tūroa, Whakapapa and Tukino skifields are all closed due to high winds. Photo / Supplied

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said there had been heavy snow for much of the Central Plateau and its surrounding high country.

Snow was down to about 300-400m, he said, with heavy accumulations above that.

Snow had stopped falling on the Desert Rd as of 9am on Tuesday and the clouds were breaking up over the Central Plateau at that time as well.

"The weather system bringing that snow is on the way out," Corrigan said.

"Chilly" air would linger for a couple more days, bringing with it particularly cold mornings.

There would also be clear, sunny afternoons for most of the area.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts said the wind was forecast to drop throughout Tuesday, allowing them to complete avalanche control work and de-icing.

The company said those hoping to use the skifields should check later on Tuesday whether they could be opened on Wednesday.