The New Zealand Transport Agency said State Highway 1 was closed between Rangipō and Waiouru.

UPDATE 2:30PM

SH1 Desert Rd remains CLOSED between Rangipo and Waiouru due to a crash. Northbound road users detour via SH49, SH4, SH47 and SH46. Reverse for southbound travellers. Allow extra time for your journey. ^SG https://t.co/STWh2xTCfT pic.twitter.com/oGlUJX1Ubs — NZ Transport Agency - Waikato & Bay of Plenty (@nztawbop) June 7, 2025

Motorists needed to detour on to SH49, SH4, SH47 and SH46, the transport agency said.

“Allow extra time for your journey,” the agency said.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.