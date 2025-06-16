A social housing block that has sat empty in central Wellington for more than a decade, and which Housing Minister Chris Bishop has described as an “ugly scar”, is losing its protected heritage status, meaning it may be demolished.

“The Gordon Wilson Flats were used as social housing until 2012, when an engineer’s report showed the building was so unsafe that large slabs of the concrete exterior could come off in an earthquake or even a strong wind. The building has sat vacant since then, becoming more dangerous and more of an eyesore every year,” Bishop said this morning.

“The Gordon Wilson Flats are currently listed as heritage protected in the Wellington City District Plan, making it nearly impossible for anyone to get a resource consent to demolish them or alter them.

“There has been attempt after attempt to deal with the Gordon Wilson Flats since 2012, all of which have failed. The flats sit as an ugly scar on the Wellington skyline, emblematic of a failed planning system that prioritises preservation of heritage, no matter the economic cost.”

Bishop said the council wanted the flats demolished, as did Victoria University, the current owner.