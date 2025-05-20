He also called Peters a “f****** moron”.

Rail Minister Winston Peters and Transport Minister Chris Bishop announcing $600m in Government funding to help upgrade the country's rail services during a press conference at Wellington Railway Station. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Environmental and engineering consultancy Tonkin + Taylor yesterday apologised to Peters and said it was commencing an investigation into the incident.

This morning, Peters said if you wore a company’s insignia “maybe you should remember that”.

“It was an appalling circumstance.

“If your company actually gets contracts from KiwiRail, or from railways, it’d be rather wise for you to keep counsel.”

Asked if he would feel bad if the man lost his job, Peters replied:“No, I wouldn’t frankly”.

He said the man started attacking and heckling him without “even listening to what he was saying”.

The man referenced the NZ First leader’s age and made other disparaging remarks.

During the exchange, Peters repeatedly told the man to “naff off”. Peters also shot back: “You look older than I do, mate.”

As it was now an employment matter, Peters said he couldn’t comment further.

In a statement yesterday evening, Tonkin + Taylor apologised to Peters, Bishop and attendees “for the disruption caused” and confirmed one of its employees was involved.

“We are aware of an incident at a media event at Wellington Railway Station this morning. We have confirmed the person involved is a Tonkin + Taylor employee,” the engineering consultancy company said in a statement.

“We are investigating in line with our code of conduct and for privacy reasons, we won’t be commenting any further.”

In Tonkin + Taylor’s code of conduct, employees are warned that non-compliance with relevant policies could result in disciplinary action, dismissal or reporting to appropriate authorities.

“Our reputation is highly dependent on the general conduct of our people and suppliers and on their professionalism in all facets of service.”

The code says employees should consider questions such as how would your actions be reported by the media?

It also asks how would your actions be viewed by your friends and family and would you be confident in explaining your actions to colleagues, senior management or relevant authorities?

“All concerns raised would be taken seriously, and all reported actual, potential or suspected breaches investigated in good faith promptly,” the code states.