Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters criticised a heckler’s behaviour at Wellington Railway Station as “disgraceful”.
Tonkin + Taylor apologised and launched an investigation into the incident involving their employee.
Peters said he wouldn’t feel bad if the man lost his job, citing the company’s contracts.
This morning, Peters, the Minister for Rail, told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking that the behaviour during his press conference was “disgraceful” and had become far too prevalent in New Zealand.
Peters and Transport Minister Chris Bishop were at the Wellington Railway Station yesterday morning unveiling $604.6m of Government funding in Budget 2025 that would go towards upgrading and renewing rail in New Zealand.
At the end of the media stand-up, a commuter wearing a lanyard of a prominent engineering firm took on Peters, saying: “Bollocks” to which Peters responded: “You look like bollocks mate.”
“If your company actually gets contracts from KiwiRail, or from railways, it’d be rather wise for you to keep counsel.”
Asked if he would feel bad if the man lost his job, Peters replied:“No, I wouldn’t frankly”.
He said the man started attacking and heckling him without “even listening to what he was saying”.
The man referenced the NZ First leader’s age and made other disparaging remarks.
During the exchange, Peters repeatedly told the man to “naff off”. Peters also shot back: “You look older than I do, mate.”
As it was now an employment matter, Peters said he couldn’t comment further.
In a statement yesterday evening, Tonkin + Taylor apologised to Peters, Bishop and attendees “for the disruption caused” and confirmed one of its employees was involved.
"We are aware of an incident at a media event at Wellington Railway Station this morning. We have confirmed the person involved is a Tonkin + Taylor employee," the engineering consultancy company said in a statement.
“We are investigating in line with our code of conduct and for privacy reasons, we won’t be commenting any further.”
In Tonkin + Taylor’s code of conduct, employees are warned that non-compliance with relevant policies could result in disciplinary action, dismissal or reporting to appropriate authorities.