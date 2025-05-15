Advertisement
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters blasts behaviour in Parliament as ‘degradation’

Cherie Howie
Reporter·NZ Herald·
Brooke van Velden thinks it is odd Winston Peters would criticize her for using the c-word.
  • Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters criticised Parliament as a “house of chaos” on social media.
  • His comments followed the recommended suspension of three Te Pāti Māori MPs for performing a haka.
  • Peters also condemned the use of offensive language and relaxed dress standards in the House.

Winston Peters will speak this morning on comments he made yesterday blasting behaviour, language and dress standards in Parliament.

The Deputy Prime Minister will be on air with Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast at 7.35am, a day after he launched a broadside on X against fellow MPs’ actions in Parliament.

“Our House of Representatives has become a House of Chaos”, the 46-year political veteran wrote.

The attack on X comes after Parliament’s Privileges Committee yesterday recommended suspending three Te Pāti Māori MPs without pay after they performed a haka during the first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill last year, which was voted down at its next reading.

It also followed Workplace Relations Minister and Act deputy leader Brooke van Velden making Parliament history on Wednesday when she used the c-word in the House while attacking Labour for not condemning a column that used the word “c***” against female ministers.

Former Labour Minister Steve Maharey also wrote in a Herald story last year about standards slipping in Parliament.

“From relaxing the dress standards in our House to now having utter disorder and the worst of offensive words uttered in Question Time – no matter which side of opinion you’re on – and with no reaction or repercussion,“ Peters wrote on X.

Winston Peters, pictured shortly after Brooke van Velden used the c-word in Parliament. Photo / NZ Herald
Peters also took aim “out-of-control MPs who flout the rules and intimidate others with outrageous hakas and offensive language and now getting banished for weeks.”

The Privileges Committee this week recommended 21-day suspensions for Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi over a haka.

A seven-day suspension was also recommended for the party’s Hauraki-Waikato MP Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke.

“This is not democracy. These are the seeds of anarchy,” Peters wrote.

The octogenarian also blasted the dress of MPs wearing “T-shirts and sneakers, hats and sunglasses and jerseys – and even occasionally barefooted”.

The House and the press gallery had “collectively” ignored the behaviour.

“Where are the standards of democracy that we all as a [country] together once fought for and stood up for?”

He’d never seen “the level of degradation” of the country’s democracy in his many years of politics, Peters wrote.

Former Labour Cabinet minister Stuart Nash followed Peters’ post in lamenting falling standards in the House.

“There is never a time when this word is appropriate; no matter what the context or issue or point being made. And certainly not in the hallowed chambers of Parliament. Disgraceful!” he wrote on LinkedIn.

Peters’ post followed comments on Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast yesterday by National MP Judith Collins calling for “civility” in the House after the decision by the Privileges Committee, which she chairs, to suspend the three Te Pāti Māori MPs.

Collins also said she was proud of van Velden for “standing up for herself”.

