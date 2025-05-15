Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters criticised Parliament as a “house of chaos” on social media.
His comments followed the recommended suspension of three Te Pāti Māori MPs for performing a haka.
Peters also condemned the use of offensive language and relaxed dress standards in the House.
Winston Peters will speak this morning on comments he made yesterday blasting behaviour, language and dress standards in Parliament.
The Deputy Prime Minister launched a broadside on X against fellow MPs' actions in Parliament.
“Our House of Representatives has become a House of Chaos”, the 46-year political veteran wrote.
The attack on X comes after Parliament’s Privileges Committee yesterday recommended suspending three Te Pāti Māori MPs without pay after they performed a haka during the first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill last year, which was voted down at its next reading.
It also followed Workplace Relations Minister and Act deputy leader Brooke van Velden making Parliament history on Wednesday when she used the c-word in the House while attacking Labour for not condemning a column that used the word “c***” against female ministers.
Former Labour Minister Steve Maharey also wrote in a Herald story last year about standards slipping in Parliament.
“From relaxing the dress standards in our House to now having utter disorder and the worst of offensive words uttered in Question Time – no matter which side of opinion you’re on – and with no reaction or repercussion,“ Peters wrote on X.
Peters also took aim “out-of-control MPs who flout the rules and intimidate others with outrageous hakas and offensive language and now getting banished for weeks.”
He’d never seen “the level of degradation” of the country’s democracy in his many years of politics, Peters wrote.
Former Labour Cabinet minister Stuart Nash followed Peters’ post in lamenting falling standards in the House.
“There is never a time when this word is appropriate; no matter what the context or issue or point being made. And certainly not in the hallowed chambers of Parliament. Disgraceful!” he wrote on LinkedIn.
Peters’ post followed comments on Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast yesterday by National MP Judith Collins calling for “civility” in the House after the decision by the Privileges Committee, which she chairs, to suspend the three Te Pāti Māori MPs.