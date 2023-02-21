Cash grants for farmers and growers' Cyclone Gabrielle recovery, stranded Cook Strait ferry passengers and borehole drilling resumes at Pike River in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A Dunedin man who sexually abused a girl for six years and took photos while he committed the crimes has been declined parole.

Paiea Shane Waihirere (57) was jailed for 12 and a half years when he was sentenced on an array of sex charges in the Dunedin District Court in 2017.

He came before the Parole Board for the first time last month but panel convener Judge Charles Blackie said there was no way the inmate could be released until he had completed his prescribed therapy.

A psychologist assessed Waihirere as a moderate-low risk of reoffending and suggested he undertake a specialist course for child sex offenders.

The man’s offending happened between 1999 and 2005, starting when the victim was just 9.

Paiea Waihirere photoshopped his victim’s face on to child-abuse images. Photo / Rob Kidd

He would initially creep into her bedroom and perform indecent acts, later claiming she was asleep throughout.

From 2002, the offending worsened with him performing sex acts on the girl and forcing himself on her.

Waihirere confessed to police after his partner discovered what had happened and threatened to tell them.

Officers executed a search warrant at his Dunedin home and confiscated electronic devices which showed he had taken photos of his abuse as it happened.

They also found 534 objectionable publications that the defendant had downloaded featuring girls between the ages of 3 and 15.

The forensic digital investigation also revealed Waihirere had dabbled with Photoshop and had superimposed the victim’s face onto other illegal material he had found online.

At sentencing, Judge Kevin Phillips called it “alarmingly, concerningly depraved offending”.

Since being behind bars, Waihirere had become a minimum-security prisoner and was described by Corrections officers as “polite and courteous”.

“Mr Waihirere impressed the board with his approach,” Judge Blackie said.

“He accepts responsibility for his offending and expressed remorse.”

The prisoner will see the board again in January next year.

He was encouraged to create a release plan and line up potential accommodation.

