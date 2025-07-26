Advertisement
Deportation threat: 7-year-old Joshua Meets’ fight to stay in New Zealand

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Joshua Meets and his family face an uncertain future because Immigration NZ says the boy will be a burden on the state.

A South African family’s 7-year-old son with autism and epilepsy says New Zealand is his only true home, yet he now faces deportation because of his health issues.

Special school student Joshua Meets has a rare form of complex epilepsy, which led to his family’s residency application being declined.

