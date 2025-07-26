“It’s just a timing issue. The Government knows what they’re going to expect with Joshua. So why is he being called a burden on the system?
“If they accept me to come for a very important role in being a teacher and being able to be good enough to teach Kiwi kids, then my kids should also be accepted in society just like any other normal kid,” Meets said.
The family’s life has been put on pause as they wait for a final decision.
“Once you lodge the appeal, it takes quite a while.
”That appeal might take another six to nine months for the final decision. But it does mean that we live on a very high nervous system during that time because it just feels like there’s no finality.
“We can’t save money for a house deposit. We can’t plan for our future.”
The Meets family are urgently calling for an exemption to New Zealand’s Acceptable Standard of Health (Ash) policy, which they deem to be discriminatory.
“We call for the end of the discriminatory Ash policy, which unfairly penalises migrants and refugees with disabilities or medical conditions and their families, breaching New Zealand’s international obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD),” the family said on their petition.
Stanford said the Government strengthened the health requirements for dependent children of people on temporary visas to ensure more consistency in the immigration system from March this year.
“In recent years, a spike in enrolments of children of temporary migrants in our schools has resulted in an increase in children from this cohort with very high learning needs,” Stanford said.
“This has put significant strain on an already oversubscribed learning support system, preventing other children from getting the support they need.”
