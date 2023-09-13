Department of Corrections. Photo / Greg Bowker

By Niva Chittock of RNZ

Thousands of Department of Corrections staff plan to strike over pay rates and sick leave.

The Corrections Association (CANZ) and Public Service Association (PSA) overwhelmingly rejected an offer to settle the Prisons’ Collective Agreement last week.

More than 94 per cent of members in both unions voted to strike, issuing a two-week strike notice to Corrections on Tuesday night.

In a statement, PSA’s lead organiser Stella Teariki said the pay increase offered was too low and prison staff needed more than the ten days of statutory sick leave.

“Members have strongly sent us a message that they want to see a more realistic movement on pay rates,” Teariki said.

“They also want recognition of the need to pay staff properly for weekend and night work to ensure safe staffing levels overnights and weekends.

“The sick leave provisions need to be enhanced as Corrections staff often work closely in cramped, overcrowded conditions with people who often have poor health.”

Recognition of extra training for Corrections officers did not happen fast enough, Teariki said.

CANZ said five proposed strike notices had been given to Corrections and the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

From September 27, members of both unions would not use computer systems, except to load incident reports and misconducts and would not respond to Corrections emails.

More than 94 per cent of members in both unions voted to strike. Photo / NZME

A six-hour strike was planned from 12pm on October 5, CANZ said.

Members would refuse to work weekend overtime from September 29 to October 9.

Corrections deputy chief executive people and capability Richard Waggott said it would not be appropriate to comment while they were continuing discussions with both unions.

“Public safety is our top priority, and we always have extensive business continuity plans in place across the country. This ensures we can continue to operate safely in a range of different situations, including industrial action, which we have been actively preparing for,” Waggott said.

“Our staff do a challenging job working with some of the most vulnerable and complex people in New Zealand, and it takes a particular kind of person with specialist skills to do this job well. We value our staff for the hard work they do on a daily basis, and their contribution to keeping prisons, the public and our communities safe.”

A mediated bargaining session between the unions and Corrections began at 9am on Wednesday and was expected to last until the evening.

Another day of bargaining was also set down for Saturday, CANZ said.