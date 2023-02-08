Dr Kenny Gallacher. Photo / File

Colleagues of a man killed in a Taranaki plane accident have shared a heartfelt message of “unbelievable sadness” about his passing.

Dr Kenny Gallacher, principal dental surgeon at Pure Dental, tragically died yesterday following a microlight plane crash in Stratford.

In a statement, the practice wrote that Gallacher leaves behind his beloved wife Fliss and sons Luke and Matthew.

“Kenny was the best boss and will leave a huge hole in the Pure Dental team.

“We will be closed for the remainder of this week. Please respect this is a very difficult time for our staff and we will endeavour to reschedule any cancelled appointments in due course.”

Finally, they signed off the post by saying “Fly High Boss Man.”

Gallacher’s staff bio on the Pure Dental Website said he had been practising dentistry since 1997 when he graduated from Glasgow University.

“In his spare time, Kenny enjoys spending time with his family, flying and walking his dogs,” it said.

Several patients expressed grief on Facebook over his passing, with one person commenting he was “the most loveliest and kindest dentist I have ever known”.

Another said he was “an amazing dentist and a good person - sincere condolences to his family and the team at Pure Dental Ltd”.

Police were called to the crash at 11.45am yesterday.

A police spokesperson said police are supporting the Civil Aviation Authority investigators and the Coroner in their investigations into the circumstances of the crash.

They also said they are providing support to the family of the victim.

The Stratford Aerodrome and the Taranaki Gliding Club are on Flint Rd, which was closed for some time yesterday.



