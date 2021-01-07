'Democracy will prevail': Jacinda Ardern condemns US Capitol violence by Trump supporters

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has issued an official statement condemning the violent protests in the US Capitol today.

"Like so many others, I've been watching what's happening in the United States. I share the sentiment of friends in the US - what is happening is wrong. Democracy - the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob," Ardern wrote on social media.

"Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are to see the events of today. I have no doubt that democracy will prevail."

The New Zealand PM also posted the statement on Twitter, a social media platform she does not use often.

In fact, prior to today, her last tweet had been congratulating Joe Biden on his victory.

— Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) November 7, 2020

Minutes earlier, former US President Barack Obama issued his own statement, stating that the events of today had not surprised him.

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2021

Earlier today, New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta condemned the riots taking place in the US Capitol, saying "violence has no place in thwarting democracy".

"We regret unfolding events in Washington DC. Our thoughts are with the American people," she said in a tweet.

"We look forward to the peaceful transition of the political administration, which is the hallmark of democracy. Kia tau ngā manaakitanga."

— Nanaia Mahuta (@NanaiaMahuta) January 6, 2021

Her comments came after former Prime Minister Helen Clark had also condemned the riots.

"Never in one's wildest imagination could one have envisaged the dangerous events involving mob violence unfolding in Washington DC today," Clark said on Twitter this morning.

— Helen Clark (@HelenClarkNZ) January 6, 2021

"An invasion of the premises of a democratic legislature anywhere is an affront to democracy and the rule of law and must be condemned as such."