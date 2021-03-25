Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Delays on Auckland's Southern Motorway following car crash

Quick Read

Two northbound lanes were earlier blocked by a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / NZTA

NZ Herald

Traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway is heavy this afternoon followig a crash that closed two lanes.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 3pm on northbound lanes near the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway off-ramp.

Motorists have been advised to delay their journey or to expect delays in the area.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle rolled but no serious injuries have been reported at this stage.

Two lanes were closed until just after 4pm but have reopened again.