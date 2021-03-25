Delays on Auckland's Southern Motorway following car crash

Traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway is heavy this afternoon followig a crash that closed two lanes.
The single-vehicle crash happened just after 3pm on northbound lanes near the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway off-ramp.
Motorists have been advised to delay their journey or to expect delays in the area.
A police spokesperson said the vehicle rolled but no serious injuries have been reported at this stage.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Two lanes were closed until just after 4pm but have reopened again.