Delays on Auckland's Southern Motorway following car crash

Two northbound lanes were earlier blocked by a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / NZTA

Traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway is heavy this afternoon followig a crash that closed two lanes.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 3pm on northbound lanes near the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway off-ramp.

Motorists have been advised to delay their journey or to expect delays in the area.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle rolled but no serious injuries have been reported at this stage.

UPDATE 3:40PM

Two lanes north remain blocked as emergency services attend. Delay your journey or expect delays in both directions through this area. ^AAhttps://t.co/aTxKY8e1xw — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 25, 2021

Two lanes were closed until just after 4pm but have reopened again.