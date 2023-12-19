A single-vehicle crash has closed Whangārei Heads Rd.

The main road to Whangārei Heads has now been reopened after it was temporarily closed due to a crash in which a male driver was believed to be trapped.

Northland Road Policing Manager Anne-Marie Fitchett said they were alerted at 2.24pm about a crash on Whangārei Heads Rd, near Tropicana Dr and Edward Rd .

Fitchett said a car had rolled down a bank and the person trapped was soon taken to the hospital.

The Advocate understands that the person believed to be in his 40s was still conscious while emergency services helped him out of the vehicle.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they treated one patient in a moderate condition and transported them to Whangārei Hospital.

Police are yet to investigate what caused the crash and will carry out necessary protocols including their usual alcohol check procedures.

The road remained closed for up to one hour and traffic management was implemented to divert traffic.



