Delays after crash blocks lanes on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway
NZ Herald
The left lanes are blocked withe queues heading eastbound. Photo / NZTA.
Lanes into the city were blocked after a crash just before Newton Rd off-ramp on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway.
Both left lanes leading to the Newton Rd and Northern Motorway link were blocked, creating traffic congestion that extended 6 kms along SH16.
The lanes were cleared around 9.40am but motorists were
expected to face congestion.
The queues currently reach as far back as the Pt Chevalier and Waterview interchange.