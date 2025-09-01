Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Delays after crash blocks lanes on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway

NZ Herald
Quick Read

The left lanes are blocked withe queues heading eastbound. Photo / NZTA.

The left lanes are blocked withe queues heading eastbound. Photo / NZTA.

Lanes into the city were blocked after a crash just before Newton Rd off-ramp on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway.

Both left lanes leading to the Newton Rd and Northern Motorway link were blocked, creating traffic congestion that extended 6 kms along SH16.

The lanes were cleared around 9.40am but motorists were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save