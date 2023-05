Debris has spilled out over the road after a crash on State Highway 1 in Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

A crash on a major Auckland motorway has injured one person and spilled debris over the road, which caused major traffic disruptions for Auckland commuters earlier this afternoon.

A trailer was on its side and the right lane was closed after the crash on State Highway 1 northbound just before the Takanini off-ramp.

A police spokesperson said one person has suffered moderate injuries.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says all lanes are now clear.