Death of motorcyclist on Pike River memorial ride difficult to bear, friend says

The group of motorcyclists were on a memorial ride to the Pike River mine when the crash occurred. Photo / Pike River Recovery Agency

Pike River families say they are in shock after a friend died on a motorcycle run to remember victims of the mining disaster.

Craig Percasky, from Kaiapoi, collided with another vehicle while taking part in the memorial on the South Island’s West Coast around 10am yesterday.

He was one of a group of motorcyclists in the Pike River True Tribute 29 Bike Run, which commemorates those who lost their lives in the mining disaster in 2010.

Percasky had just begun the ride through the back blocks of Greymouth to the Pike River mine site when the crash occurred near Cobden Bridge. He died at the crash site.

Anna Osborne, a close friend, said she was in a state of shock.

“To hear that it was Craig yesterday, I couldn’t believe it.

“Craig is the safest person on his bike. I can’t comprehend what actually happened because he was just so careful.”

Percasky had lost several friends in the Pike River coal mine and was a regular at the memorial events. He had travelled from Kaiapoi on Friday with a group of around eight motorcyclists.

Osborne said he was a strong supporter of the families who had lost loved ones and felt a deep sense of injustice over the disaster.

“He turned up every year; he looked forward to it,” she said.

“He was hurting for us, the families that were left behind. He always said he’d be there to help where he could.

“He just had an infectious smile that shone. We loved his big bear hug - he was a giant, gentle man. I don’t know if anyone could say a bad word about him. He was just an exceptional man who had a heart of gold.”

Osborne said Percasky had married his long-term partner four years ago.

“He loved his wife dearly ... They had just bought a lovely house together and were setting up [to do] lots of fun things together.”

Osborne, who lost her husband Milton in the mine, said Percasky dying on a memorial run was difficult to bear.

“It just doesn’t stop. It never ends,” she said.

Friends and family paid tribute to Percasky on social media.

“He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed,” one friend said.

The event is one of two annual motorcycle runs in memory of the Pike River victims.

In 2018, Jayne Jamieson died while taking part in a separate event, the Pike River Memorial Run.

Jamieson, from Inangahua, was a passenger on a motorcycle which crashed near Reefton.

Twenty-nine men were killed at Pike River after a methane explosion on November 19.

Twelve bodies have been located inside the mine through bore drilling operations, but they have not been recovered.