Police say they are no longer treating the death of John Wirihana Isaac as a homicide after his body was discovered in the Waikato River last month.

The 53-year-old’s body was discovered in the river near the Ngaruawāhia boat ramp on the evening of January 18 by a person passing by in a boat.

Police initially believed Issac had suffered multiple injuries in a “violent death”.

Today, Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur said police were no longer treating the death of Isaac as a homicide.

“Following further inquiries, including the post-mortem examination, police do not believe his death is suspicious,” Harpur said.

“Police would like to acknowledge the significant public support shown following the death of Mr Isaac and to thank everyone who has come forward with information during the investigation. The matter is now before the coroner.”

Isaac was found about 7pm by a group of people who had taken a boat to the river near Ngāruawāhia, Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said previously.

His funeral was held in Porirua on January 24.