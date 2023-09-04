The man's body was found at Tanera Park in Wellington on Thursday. Image / Google Maps

The death of an elderly man found dead in a Wellington park is not being treated as suspicious, police say.

Police were earlier seeking information from the public over what they called an “unexplained” death in the park, but have now referred the case to the coroner.

The 78-year-old man was found dead at Tanera Park in the suburb of Brooklyn about 3.45pm on Thursday.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the death is under way and at this stage it is being treated as unexplained,” police said in a statement at the time.

“A scene examination has been completed and Police are providing support to the family of the deceased man”.

Police asked to speak to anyone who was in the park, specifically near the community garden, on Thursday afternoon.

But a spokesperson today confirmed the matter had been handed over to the coroner.

“Police continue to conduct inquiries on behalf of the coroner,” they said.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Police’s thoughts are with the man’s family at this time.”



