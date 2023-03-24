A strain of Candida auris cultured in a petri dish at a CDC laboratory in the US. Photo / AP

A strain of Candida auris cultured in a petri dish at a CDC laboratory in the US. Photo / AP

A deadly fungal infection spreading rapidly at an “alarming” rate in the US has been detected in New Zealand for the first time.

US cases of Candida auris nearly doubled in 2021 - from 756 to 1471 - with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warning the fungus is an “urgent antimicrobial resistance threat”. Last year the figure rose to 2377.

The Ministry of Health confirmed today a case had been found in New Zealand.

“We are aware of a rising number of cases of Candida auris overseas, including in the United States, and are monitoring the situation closely,” health officials said in a statement.

The Ministry of Health says the New Zealand case was acquired overseas.

Healthy people are not at risk from the infection, but those with weak immune systems - or using medical devices like ventilators or catheters - can suffer severe illness or die. Many US patients are in hospitals and elderly care homes.

The majority of cases tested in the US have proved immune to anti-fungal treatment.

Health officials here said: “Infections from Candida auris occur mainly in patients who have spent a long time in aged residential homes or hospitals and have invasive medical devices entering their body such as intravenous lines, urinary catheters, or have previously received some antibiotics or other anti-fungal medicines.

“Hospitals in New Zealand currently have good infection prevention and control measures in place to minimise spread, including guidelines for healthcare workers on preventing infections when inserting medical devices.”

Symptoms of the fungal infection vary depending on the infected part of the body, but common signs include persistent fever and chills.

The American Centre for Disease Control says Candida auris presents a serious global health threat.

If you or a whānau member has recently spent time in a hospital overseas and have any of these symptoms, contact your doctor or your iwi health provider, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

If you or anyone in your whānau is seriously ill, call 111 for emergency help.