“We understand the orca was dead when it was spotted by a member of the public who alerted us.

“We ask that the public stay away to give staff and iwi the space to respond to this incident.”

Footage taken at the beach shows the giant mammal rocking from side to side as waves wash over it in the shallows.

The circumstances surrounding the death were uncommon, given the weather conditions, said Thompson.

“It’s unusual for an adult orca to be found dead in the shallows like this and in good condition. Our national marine team are very keen to find out why the animal has passed away.”

DoC staff, local iwi and members of Project Jonah will remain overnight to keep the orca secure ahead of the mammal’s burial on the beach tomorrow.

Also known as killer whales, orcas are at immediate high risk of becoming extinct after historically being targeted as a food source by fishermen.

According to DoC, New Zealand is home to an estimated 150-200 orcas, which travel throughout the country’s coastal waters.

