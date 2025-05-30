Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

David Seymour sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister, succeeds Winston Peters

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Act Party leader, David Seymour has been sworn in as New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Act Party leader, David Seymour has been sworn in as New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister. Photo / Mark Mitchell

  • David Seymour has been sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister, succeeding Winston Peters.
  • Seymour’s appointment marks a milestone for the Act Party, which now has 11 MPs.
  • His Treaty Principles Bill has faced significant backlash, including a large protest and more than 300,000 submissions.

Act Party leader David Seymour has been sworn in as New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister, taking over from New Zealand First leader Winston Peters.

Seymour was joined by members of his family, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro during the ceremony at Government House in Epsom, Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand