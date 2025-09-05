Advertisement
David Moynaham sentenced after child exploitation material found at his Hamilton home

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Half of the child exploitation material found on Hamilton man David Moynaham's devices was considered the most serious of its type. Photo / 123rf

WARNING: This story discusses child exploitation material and may be upsetting to some readers

A man found with 12 electronic devices and 13 printed pages of child exploitation material claimed it was not for sexual purposes.

It was unclear how long David Brian Moynaham had built up his various

