A man lured to a West Auckland house with a promise of a date is nursing serious injuries after he was attacked by teens armed with bats and left covered in blood, begging for help in the street overnight.

The horror unfolded when the hopeful suitor went to a Te Atatu home only to be locked inside a room and subject to a 30-minute long bashing and stripped of his valuables.

A man close to the victim says the violent assault came to an end when the man gave up the passcode to his cellphone.

Neighbour James Knight told the Herald he learned of the violent incident when the man, covered in blood, dropped to his knees on the driveway of his Flanshaw Rd home.

“He was begging for help ... covered in blood, his whole face was swollen, he had a nasty gash on top of his head. He just dropped to the ground, he thought he was going to die.

“He told me he was on a dating app called Tagged talking to some girl who invited him over.

“He had suggested meeting at a cafe to keep himself safe but she lured him to come over saying ‘nobody’s home, it’s just me’. He went to the address, the girl came and he went into a room.

“As soon as he entered, basically he was jumped by three guys with bats.

“They had cranked up the music to the max so nobody would be able to hear his screams.

“They locked him in for half an hour, threatened to kill him, made him hand over his car keys, online banking details, cellphone and wallet.”

The victim’s brother told the Herald he received a call from police last night informing him that his brother was in hospital.

“I went there and officers were speaking to him.

“He was beaten up badly. He has no phone or car. He told me they wanted his gold chains and phone’s password.

“They showed him knives and scissors and threatened him saying ‘If you don’t give it to us we will kill you’.”

The man had been discharged from hospital this morning, the brother said.

“He was dropped off at his place by police. I will go visit him after work.”

Knight said the house where the attack allegedly took place was a 10-minute walk away from his place.

“My wife and I gave him blankets and towels. I had called an ambulance but I think they were busy. When the police arrived they transported him to the hospital and took my statement and details.

“I posted about this on the community page and a neighbour commented his car was found by police on a different street and police had arrested the occupants.”

Four youths had been taken into custody for the incident, police confirmed.

A police spokesperson said officers said a man was assaulted, robbed, and had his car stolen in West Auckland last night.

“Officers were called to an address on Flanshaw Road in Te Atatu South at around 7.49pm and found a man with moderate injuries.

“He was transported to hospital.”

Police moved quickly to recover his stolen car and arrested four offenders, who would be referred to Youth Aid, the police spokesperson said.

An investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Akula Sharma is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2022. She has previously worked at the Gisborne Herald.












