Editorial
Data shows the structured literacy programme is working but more needs to be done - Editorial

Editorial
NZ Herald
4 mins to read

New Zealand's literacy rates have been declining for the past two decades.

THE FACTS

  • Early signs of improvement in children’s reading ability are encouraging after the structured literacy programme.
  • Education Minister Erica Stanford reported 58% of students met or exceeded expectations in Term 3.
  • The programme aims to address declining literacy rates, but long-term effectiveness remains uncertain.

Early signs of improvement in Kiwi children’s reading ability are encouraging after data released last week by the Ministry of Education.

Education Minister Erica Stanford claims an “incredible improvement” in less than half a year as a result of the Government’s structured literacy programme, although Labour also

