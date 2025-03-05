“I tell you, my heart was pounding there for a while ... I initially thought the car was going to come through the barrier and hit me head-on,” he said.

Bentley described the sound of the car hitting the wire and poles and being shredding as “rather daunting”.

“Thank f*** for the median barrier or else it would have been a head-on for me,” he said.

According to Bentley, the incident illustrates how well the median barriers work.

Police said they were notified of a two-vehicle crash about 6pm on Tuesday, however, they didn’t need to attend at the time.

“No injuries were reported, and the road remained open,” a police spokesperson said.

