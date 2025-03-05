Advertisement
Dashcam footage shows car crashing into median barrier near Christchurch

Katie Oliver
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
A bus driver captured the moment a car crashed into a median strip on a main highway in Christchurch on March 4, 2025.

Dashcam footage has captured the moment a car ploughed into a median barrier in Christchurch this week.

The footage, taken by bus driver Dean Bentley’s dashcam, shows a vehicle swerving after another vehicle collided with it, then crashing into the median barrier.

Bentley told the Herald the incident occurred at 6pm on Tuesday on the Southern Motorway in Christchurch.

Dashcam footage captures horrifying moment car swerves into median barrier, destroying it. Photo / Facebook
“I tell you, my heart was pounding there for a while ... I initially thought the car was going to come through the barrier and hit me head-on,” he said.

Bentley described the sound of the car hitting the wire and poles and being shredding as “rather daunting”.

“Thank f*** for the median barrier or else it would have been a head-on for me,” he said.

According to Bentley, the incident illustrates how well the median barriers work.

Police said they were notified of a two-vehicle crash about 6pm on Tuesday, however, they didn’t need to attend at the time.

“No injuries were reported, and the road remained open,” a police spokesperson said.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.

