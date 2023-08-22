A car has tried to cross a narrow bridge before a truck, but then had to reverse to let the truck cross first. Video / Supplied

The driver of a hatchback has been called out on social media after dashcam footage captured their dangerous driving, which almost led them to collide with a truck.

The incident happened yesterday morning on State Highway 4 at National Park.

Colin Baker, the driver who captured the dashcam footage, said a pilot vehicle had flagged him to pull over before a narrow bridge.

As he pulled over, a hatchback speeds past him to overtake him right at the mouth of the bridge, just as the truck was on its way over.

The video captures Baker issuing an expletive in shock as he watches the small car pass him.

The hatchback then slams on its brakes, narrowly missing a head-on collision with the massive truck, which is carrying a large excavator.

Both vehicles stop before the hatchback reverses to let the truck through.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency advises drivers to be “extremely careful” when passing another vehicle.

“You must have a clear view of the road ahead, to make sure you can finish passing safely,” it says on its website.

‘You can’t fix stupid’

The shocking dashcam footage is the latest to show Kiwi drivers taking chances with trucks on our roads.

A truck driver shared heartstopping video of near-misses that he says he and his colleagues see daily - and told the Herald he wants “bulletproof” motorists to pay attention.

Peter Hughes, who operates the New Zealand’s Worst Drivers Facebook page, has over 17 years on our roads - said the problem is only getting worse, despite the Government’s push for a road toll of zero.

Hughes cast doubt on New Zealand’s ability to reach a zero road toll, saying that while lowered speed limits and wire dividers were “great initiatives”, the onus was on drivers to change their behaviour.

“You can’t fix stupid,” he said, noting that lowered speed limits would not stop frustrated motorists from taking unnecessary risks to speed up their journey.

“You’re still going to get people who are impatient and can’t seem to figure out that it’s two minutes later, or dead.”



