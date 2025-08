A confused driver attempts to enter Waikato Expressway from an exit-ramp, forcing motorists to stop.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A confused driver has been captured heading on to a Waikato motorway on the wrong side of the road before being forced to reverse by oncoming traffic.

Dashcam footage of the alarming episode that brought traffic to a standstill shows a small hatchback driving along the southbound exit at Mercer around 9.28pm.

A motorist told the Herald he saw strange bright lights coming towards him as he drove south towards Mercer.

He was forced to stop after realising a vehicle was attempting to enter the motorway using the State Highway 1 off-ramp.