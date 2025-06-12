“[I] believe the orange [ute] sped around the bend... saw the car ahead of it on the off-ramp and swerved to avoid them.”
This led to the ute crashing into the white vehicle before a “huge dump truck” rear-ended the orange ute.
Drabble said the ute driver was concussed but seemed physically unharmed.
“All other people weren’t harmed.”
The crash caused significant traffic delays on SH1 Ngauranga, with NZTA Waka Kotahi reporting northbound queues backed up to the Terrace Tunnel.
The delays have since cleared.
A police spokesperson said officers were called to a crash on the northbound carriageway of SH1, Ngauranga, about 5pm.
“Fire and Emergency NZ and Wellington Free Ambulance were also in attendance. Four vehicles had crashed and were blocking the right-hand side lane.
“There were no reported injuries. The road is now clear.”