The ute careens out of the off-ramp onto Ngauranga Gorge, clipping a car travelling on SH1. Video / Luke Drabble

A dramatic video shows a ute rocketing from an off-ramp on to State Highway 1 in Wellington, clipping another car travelling north.

The dash cam video shows an orange ute on the wrong side of the road go into the northbound lanes of the highway where it meets Tyres Rd in Ngauranga.

The ute then collides with a white car, spinning it around 180 degrees.

Wellington resident Luke Drabble told the Herald he thought the ute was driving down from National Storage and the white car was driving up from the city.