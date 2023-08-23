Exclusive details emerge in Auckland council’s billion-dollar deal with the Government, Mama Hooch rapists face sentencing and India make space history. Video / NZ Herald / AP Video / Telegram Wagner

Police are now looking for a woman they believe is helping “dangerous” 24-year-old Dariush Talagi, who is wanted for murder after an inner city Auckland shooting this month.

Talagi is also wanted for causing grievous bodily harm after police believed he shot two people on Auckland’s Queen St on August 3 around 11.30pm.

Sione Tuuholoaki, 26, died in the shooting, while a second man was also critically hurt.

However, police have been unable to find Talagi and now said they are also looking for public information to find 23-year-old Tiari Boon-Harris.

”The investigation team are seeking any information on the whereabouts of Tiari Boon-Harris as part of our investigation,” Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said.

”We believe she is in the company of Talagi and assisting him.”

Police are asking for public help to find Tiari Boon-Harris. Photo / Supplied

Dariush Talagi, 24, is wanted by police for murder over a shooting on Auckland's Queen St on August 3. Photo / Supplied

Bolton warned those who help Talagi they could face charges.

”We are also reminding Talagi’s associates that being an accessory after the fact for murder is a criminal offence, and you could be liable to prosecution,” Bolton said.

He asked the public and those who know Talagi to provide any information they can to police.

”No piece of information is too small, and police ask that people do the right thing and come forward,” Bolton said.

He also warned people not to approach Talagi but instead call 111 immediately if they see him.

Those who have other information that could assist the investigation should contact police by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 , referencing the file number 230804/3399, he said.