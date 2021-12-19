Darfield go top of Canterbury Country premier cricket over Christmas break

Darfield's Zak Foulkes helped his side to a dominant win on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Sodden ground conditions meant only one game of country cricket was possible at the weekend, but Darfield took the opportunity to secure top spot over the Christmas break.

The heavy downfalls that soaked Canterbury through the week meant that only one game of the CRV Ambreed Country Premier One Day 2021/22 competition was possible on Saturday.

Ohoka hosted Darfield at Mandeville, a traditionally good drying ground near the Eyre and Waimakariri rivers.

The pitch, however, still looked bowler-friendly and Darfield had no hesitation in inserting the home side and making full use of conditions.

The decision paid off immediately, with 19-year-old pace bowler Zak Foulkes, who was recently called up to the Canterbury squad, knocking over former New Zealand Under-19 star and competition MVP front-runner Rhys Mariu for a golden duck.

Former St Andrew's College student Foulkes also removed fellow dangerous opener Daniel Lyons before going on to claim an impressive five-wicket bag.

Ohoka struggled throughout their innings, with only seasoned campaigner Paul Miller (19 runs off 42 balls) showing much resilience.

But when Will Greenslade removed Miller in the 18th over, he quickly mopped up the tail and Ohoka were all out for a measly total of 47 runs.

Darfield didn't mess around with chasing such a small total, with Foulkes opening again, this time with the bat, to notch up a quick-fire 23 before Nick Jenkins finished the job with an unbeaten 18.

The comfortable nine-wicket win with 38 overs to spare sees Darfield at the top of the standings over the holiday break, just ahead of Cheviot and Leeston-Southbridge.

The competition resumes on January 8.

Short scorecard:

Ohoka 47 (Z Foulkes 5/10, W Greenslade 3/12)

Lost to Darfield 49/1 (Z Foulkes 23, N Jenkins 18no).