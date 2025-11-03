Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Darfield, Canterbury fire: Crews respond to large scrub fire

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Herald NOW Weather: November 4, 2025

Multiple crews and a helicopter are responding to a large scrub fire in rural Canterbury this morning, which has already claimed three structures.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from Darfield, Darfield South, Kirwee, Sheffield, Coalgate, Cust and other rural areas west of Christchurch, including the city, are on the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save