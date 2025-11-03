Local resident Dean Jenkins said he and others were among the first on the scene when the blaze broke out at the corner of Bleak House Rd and Redmonds Rd.

Thick black smoke can be seen while explosions have been heard. Photo / Dean Jenkins

He said the fire appeared to have started near a workshop belonging to a man who recycles old whiteware.

Jenkins described hearing several large explosions while standing about 100m from the fire.

“You could feel it through your body,” he said.

Multiple crews and a helicopter are responding to a large scrub fire in rural Canterbury this morning. Photo / Dean Jenkins

“There were some pretty decent explosions in there. I think it was all the fridges, they have those gas canisters in them.

”It’s pretty impressive... The main house seems okay.”

Multiple crews and a helicopter are responding to a large scrub fire in rural Canterbury this morning. Image / Google Maps

By the time Jenkins spoke to the Herald, the flames were beginning to subside as fire crews tackled the blaze.

Media enquiries were directed to the Fire and Emergency NZ national media team.

The blaze has broken out near Darfield in Canterbury. Photo / Dean Jenkins

A spokesperson said: “Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to a fire in trees at a property near Darfield in Canterbury at 9.59am.

“Thirteen trucks from Darfield, Kirwee, Sheffield, Hororata, Dunsandle, Rolleston, Cust, Coalgate and Christchurch and one helicopter are responding.”

Three structures have been lost to fire, they confirmed.

“The public are advised to avoid the area while crews work,” the spokesperson said.

“Anyone impacted by smoke from the fire should stay inside with their windows and doors closed.”

More to come.