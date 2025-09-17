Both charges carry a maximum prison sentence of five years’ jail.
‘Barked in distress’
It was 11.45am on May 4, when Livingstone walked past the victim’s car, parked at Pak‘nSave Clarence St.
Brownie was in the vehicle, sitting next to the window, with the owner’s 9-year-old son, and barked at Livingstone as he walked past.
The 38-year-old pulled out a blue and clear air pistol from his pants and shot Brownie in the head, causing her to bark in distress.
Livingstone was then confronted by the owner and her partner as to why he’d shot the dogand they had a “heated argument”.
Livingstone got out his air pistol again and shot the partner twice in his right arm.
He then ran off on foot toward Grantham St where he was arrested.
When police searched his backpack, they found the air pistol along with a stash of copper-coated pellets.
Neither the victim nor Brownie suffered any injuries from the shots.
Livingstone declined to comment at the time.
He appeared before Judge Noel Cocurullo for sentencing after earlier accepting a sentence indication.
The judge took a starting point of 10 months’ jail, and added a 5% uplift for his history, then took off 20% for his guilty plea.
That resulted in an end jail term of eight months.
However, the judge noted he would soon be released as he had effectively served his time.
