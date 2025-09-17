Pak 'n Save Clarence St, Hamilton, where Danny Patrick Livingstone used an air pistol to shoot a dog and its owner after the dog barked at him. Photo / Belinda Feek

A man shot a dog in the head, and its owner’s partner in the arm, with an air pistol after taking exception to the canine barking at him in a supermarket car park.

But despite Danny Patrick Livingstone firing his air pistol multiple times, Brownie and her owner were able to escape without any serious injury.

Livingstone had the pistol stashed down his pants while in the Pak‘nSave Clarence St supermarket earlier this year. He shot the dog as she sat next to a 9-year-old boy in a car.

The 37-year-old appeared in the Hamilton District Court recently for sentencing on charges of cruelty to an animal and assaulting a person using a firearm.